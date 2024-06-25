SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 49,074 shares.The stock last traded at $60.77 and had previously closed at $60.80.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $797.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

