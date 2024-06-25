SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 1.14% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.24. 18,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,432. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.20.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.