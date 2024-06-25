SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $215.63. 4,246,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.70 and a 200-day moving average of $202.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

