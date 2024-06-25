S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11.2% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $18,542,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

SPGI traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, reaching $448.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,462. The company has a market capitalization of $140.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.09.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

