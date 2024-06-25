S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Raised by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $444.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,649. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.