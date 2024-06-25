SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 1.8% Following Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.91. 2,619,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 42,690,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Specifically, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,001,042.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,476. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

