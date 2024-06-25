Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 418.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 335,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,759,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,641,000 after purchasing an additional 167,297 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,089,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,283. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

