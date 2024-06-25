Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $842,000. Richelieu Gestion SA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 45,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 90,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. 11,011,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,917,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

