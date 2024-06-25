Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.8 %
SOHO stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.67.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
See Also
