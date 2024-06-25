Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.8 %

SOHO stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

