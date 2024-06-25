Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 0.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.80 and last traded at $125.10. 3,517,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,524,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Scotiabank cut their target price on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser bought 76,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,968,375.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,742. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $226,302,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $171,608,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.