SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.63.

SM Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:SM opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in SM Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 52,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 181,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

