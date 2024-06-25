Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 5,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.
Sleep Country Canada Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sleep Country Canada
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.