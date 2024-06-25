Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 5,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

