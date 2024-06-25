Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $106.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

