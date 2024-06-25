SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Down 5.2%

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $124.22 and last traded at $124.49. Approximately 165,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 332,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 51,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 143.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $16,757,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $168,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

