Singular Genomics Systems Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 26th (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 26th.

OMIC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,658. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,863.90% and a negative return on equity of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Several research firms have commented on OMIC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

