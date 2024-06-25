Singular Genomics Systems Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 26th (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 26th.

Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance

Singular Genomics Systems stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,658. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,863.90% and a negative return on equity of 51.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Singular Genomics Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

