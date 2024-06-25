Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $4.78

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.59. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 391,560 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 547,117 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2,332.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 505,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 484,594 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after buying an additional 1,244,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

