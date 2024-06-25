Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2574 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Séché Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Séché Environnement Stock Performance
SECVY remained flat at $22.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. Séché Environnement has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.
About Séché Environnement
