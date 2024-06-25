Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $103.53. 211,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,762. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average of $89.66.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

