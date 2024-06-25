Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,158,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,989,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.02. 504,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,250. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

