Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,556 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $50,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,132,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,303,000 after purchasing an additional 124,985 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,277,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,843,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.55. 2,264,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,237. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

