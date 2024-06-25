Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.23. 152,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,685. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

