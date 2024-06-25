Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Lessened by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,582 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $29,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. 74,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

