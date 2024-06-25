Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,030 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,366,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,613 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,784 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,872,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 584,272 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

