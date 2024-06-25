Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,003 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 118,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,454. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

