Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. 14,302,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,381,086. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.