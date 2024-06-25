Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Sasol Price Performance

Sasol stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 556,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,998. Sasol has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 819.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 3,112.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

