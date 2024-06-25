Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $163.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,489.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average is $120.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after buying an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,990,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

