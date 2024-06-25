Sapphire (SAPP) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $307.96 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.87 or 0.05512604 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,796,159,597 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,530,174 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

