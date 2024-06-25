Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 416 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NVO stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.48. 1,163,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,564. The company has a market cap of $657.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

