SALT Market Cap Reaches $2.30 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. SALT has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $5,712.95 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded down 9% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,291.54 or 0.99949845 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012445 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00078346 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01872317 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $8,390.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.