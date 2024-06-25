Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Down 4.4%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.05. 129,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,123,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAGE. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Further Reading

