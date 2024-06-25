Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 12,081 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $280,520.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,636,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,230,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

PEO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 72,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,773. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,634,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,789,000 after buying an additional 909,398 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 482,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 103,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.