RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,100 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $21,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.36. 3,917,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500,075. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.