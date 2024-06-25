RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 17.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 9.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.65. 3,064,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493,026. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.