Roth Financial Partners LLC Buys 6,438 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. APA accounts for 0.4% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,050,000 after buying an additional 924,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,983,000 after acquiring an additional 88,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of APA traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,535,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

