Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.87. 3,414,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,384,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Citigroup upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,486,733 shares of company stock worth $28,618,091. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.