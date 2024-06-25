Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after buying an additional 36,934 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 690,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after buying an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,124.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 357,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,739,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,396,000 after buying an additional 90,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 587,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

