Riverview Trust Co Takes $51,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
Shares of JKHY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.54. 131,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,792. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
