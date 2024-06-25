Riverview Trust Co Purchases 284 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,350. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

