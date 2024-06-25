Riverview Trust Co Invests $44,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,522 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 51.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,223,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $4.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.33. 746,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.72. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.