Riverview Trust Co Invests $41,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.05. 641,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,492. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.