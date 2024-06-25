Riverview Trust Co Invests $163,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,746. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

