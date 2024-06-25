Riverview Trust Co Invests $134,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 42,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 3,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $80.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.