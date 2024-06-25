Riverview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 22,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $15.52 on Tuesday, hitting $335.36. 2,153,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.