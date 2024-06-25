Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,119 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $254,336,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4,556.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 953,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,885,000 after buying an additional 932,552 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $138.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,479. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

