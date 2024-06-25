Riverview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.1% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,370. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

