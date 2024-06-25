Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 98 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 98 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 461.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.70. 240,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.79 and its 200 day moving average is $460.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.15.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

