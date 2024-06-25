Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 825 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,200,000 after buying an additional 236,051 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Primerica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,136,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,194,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $235.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,328. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.74. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $256.56.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRI. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

