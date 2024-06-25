Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $148.64. 469,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,512. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.86. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $153.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

